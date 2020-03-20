Denton police arrested two men on unrelated charges after a witness said they saw someone cutting parts off a small bus early Thursday morning in the 100 block of Londonderry Lane, according to a police report.
A caller told police they saw a man cutting parts off a small bus around 1:30 a.m. before leaving the scene in a black Chevy Silverado. An officer on patrol near the area spotted the vehicle soon after, driving in the middle of two lanes and then switching lanes without signaling.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and found two people in the truck — a 74-year-old driver and 47-year old passenger — who appeared nervous, according to the report. Officers asked the driver about the reported car parts incident, but he said he had nothing to do with it.
The report says police asked if he had anything illegal in the vehicle, and the driver said no but admitted to having a weapon in the truck.
Police located a handgun, a pipe with residue that officers believed was methamphetamine and a small bag containing a white crystalline substance after the men consented to a search. They also located a saw and a catalytic converter, and confirmed with another officer that the bus was missing that part, the report says.
Police determined the firearm belonged to the driver and the drugs belonged to the passenger, according to the report.
The passenger was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, less than 1 gram. The driver is a felon, so he was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said police are still investigating whether the missing catalytic converter is the same one found inside the suspect vehicle.
Jones said police contacted the owner of the bus, who couldn’t be reached when the incident was reported.
Other reports
11000 block of U.S. Highway 380 — A North Texas RV Repair employee found damage to the parking lot Thursday morning after a customer told him they would cut a fallen tree for him, according to a police report.
The employee arrived around 7 a.m. and saw the tree had been dragged from where it had fallen, across the gravel parking lot and propped up against the gate. The customer earlier called the employee to tell him about the tree and offered to cut it.
The report shows the dragging damaged the gravel parking lot. The estimated cost to repair the parking lot and cut the tree is $1,000 to $1,200. A report was taken.
400 block of East McKinney Street — An intoxicated driver allegedly bypassed a barricade set up to keep people from driving into a flooded area early Thursday, according to a police report.
Police had patrol vehicles out to block flooded parts of the road. Just before 1 a.m., officers noticed a vehicle heading toward a blocked area and told the 22-year-old driver to stop, but she didn’t. The report shows she continued driving on the wrong side of the road and failed to stay in one lane.
When she eventually stopped, she told police she drove around the police because she thought there was an accident ahead and didn’t know the road was closed, according to the report. She admitted to police that she had been drinking, and officers conducted field sobriety tests.
She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
2800 block of Spencer Road — A woman told police Thursday morning someone took beauty supplies, an iPad and other items from her vehicle during the night, according to a police report.
The report shows her vehicle’s window was rolled down, but she does not believe she left it like that. Eight pairs of hair-cutting scissors, a makeup bag, sunglasses, an iPad and a key fob were missing. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 303 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into Denton County Jail.