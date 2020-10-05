A man told Denton police he feared for his life after a man he saw smoking marijuana left the area and came back with two guns early Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a person with a gun call around 12:42 a.m. in the 1200 block of East Hickory Street, but the person in question was already gone.
The caller told police he parked his car next to another car that was occupied by several people who he said were smoking marijuana.
The report says he greeted the occupants, and one became angry, went to a nearby apartment and came back with two long guns. The caller told police the man with the gun propped one up against a tree but kept the other in his hands “in an armed stance,” according to the report.
The caller told officers he was scared for his life because of the man holding a gun.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing. The report didn’t describe what kind of area the caller and other people were in.
Other reports
1600 block of Village East Drive — Police arrested a 23-year-old woman who allegedly admitted to police she threw a blunt-tip knife at her husband Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 2:48 p.m. While speaking with both parties, they learned a woman threw a blunt-tip knife at her husband. According to the report, the victim told police he didn’t believe his wife was trying to hurt him and she said she wasn’t trying to hit him.
The husband also told police she punched him in the face multiple times and that she throws things when she’s upset. Police observed small cuts and scratches on the victim’s face. The woman was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
2400 block of East McKinney Street — Officers located two shell casings early Sunday after several callers reported hearing gunshots, according to a police report.
Police spoke with some callers around 1:28 a.m. who believed the shots came from a vehicle driving in the area, the report says. One witness told police they heard six to seven gunshots.
Officers found two shell casings near East McKinney Street and collected them for evidence. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
500 block of Inman Street — A woman reported Sunday morning someone took her phone late Saturday or early Sunday, according to a police report.
Police took a report over the phone from the caller, who said an unknown person took her phone from her pocket between 11:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday. The report says her phone case is also her wallet and contained credit cards. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 339 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.