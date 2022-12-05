A false burglary call Sunday led to the arrest of a 53-year-old man who allegedly stole and used someone else's credit cards, a felony offense, in July, according to a police report.
At about 8:11 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in progress. The caller said she was away from home and saw through her doorbell camera that a man she didn't know had entered her residence.
When police arrived, it was determined that the man inside had been invited by the male property owner. He had asked the man to feed his pets, according to the report.
While police determined the man hadn't committed an on-scene offense Sunday, they learned he had an active felony warrant. In July, the man allegedly took a wallet out of someone's unlocked vehicle and made purchases with several of the credit cards found inside.
He was arrested on the warrant and transported to the city jail without incident.
Credit card or debit card abuse is typically a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. If the cardholder was an elderly person, the offense is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 244 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.