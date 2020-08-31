A man is missing fishing gear, an airsoft pistol and three lawn chairs after a burglary early Sunday at a home in north Denton, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to the burglary in the 1200 block of Poinsettia Boulevard around 5:52 a.m. Sunday. The caller told police someone stole his belongings from his patio between 2 and 5:30 a.m.
The report says the suspect is unknown and they may have jumped over a railing to gain access to the property on the patio. The report doesn’t specify if the property was on the front or back patio.
Among the missing items are 11 fishing poles ranging in value from $14 and $30, a $90 tackle box, a $65 airsoft pistol, three lawn chairs, a fishing bucket and two coolers. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
3900 block of South Interstate 35E — Police are trying to figure out how a 40-year-old man arrested on a burglary charge obtained the key for a vehicle at James Wood AutoPark on Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious person driving a car inside the parking lot of a dealership around 12:41 p.m. The gate to enter was locked, and the business was closed to the public at the time, the report says.
The suspect told police he worked there, but he couldn’t provide proof. The report says he claimed he had the key signed out to him, but a dealership employee said otherwise.
The man was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1100 block of South Avenue B — A 26-year-old woman arrested on allegations of assault early Sunday had warrants for her arrest from Plano, according to a police report.
Denton police said they determined she assaulted her wife and prevented her from calling 911. The report says the two got into a verbal argument that turned physical after the 26-year-old woman shattered a window by punching it, pushed the victim into a bathtub and stomped on her head.
Officers found a lot of blood in the home from when the suspect punched the window and hurt her hand, according to the report. She allegedly refused to provide officers with her information when they spoke with her, but they confirmed her identity through her wife.
She was arrested and charged with continuous violence against the family, failure to identify as a fugitive and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 352 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked eight people into the Denton County Jail.