A tool supply business reported Monday that someone burglarized a company vehicle and the store by cutting a large hole in the steel door, according to a police report.
At about 8:01 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in the 700 block of North Locust Street. The caller, a manager at the business, said someone cut a large hole in the back door and stole items.
The report states that someone had gained entry to a fenced-in lot that surrounds the building. They appeared to have used a power tool to cut a large hole in a steel door at the back of the business and then pried it open.
The only item missing from inside the business was a box with company T-shirts inside. The manager wasn’t sure how many shirts were stolen.
There were two large cargo containers in the fenced-in area that had their locks cut. But the manager determined nothing was taken from them.
A company vehicle parked on the lot had not been locked. A gas card and a cellphone holder were missing from the vehicle. The manager had already reported the card stolen at the time of the report, and there had not been any suspicious charges.
The business’s largest financial loss was the damaged door. The manager estimated it would cost $1,000 to repair or replace.
Other reports
3500 block of Teasley Lane — Police are investigating a theft after a business reported Monday that someone stole nearly $20,000 in air-conditioning parts and units, according to a police report.
At about 12:50 p.m., police were dispatched to a theft. The caller leases a suite in this area for his business and wanted to report stolen and damaged AC units.
The caller said the property owner recently had the AC unit repaired. The repairs were completed Thursday. But when the caller went in for work the next day, the suite was hot, and the air conditioning wasn’t working.
After returning to work Monday, the caller discovered that the copper wires were cut and breakers were removed on five AC units located on the side of the building. Another unit was missing entirely, he reported.
The caller said he thinks the incident occurred on Thursday because the AC wasn’t working again on Friday.
The cut copper wiring is valued at $10,000, and the missing AC unit is valued at $7,500. Officers spoke with the property owner, who said they would like to press charges.
800 block of Anna Street — A 35-year-old woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of her third DWI charge after she ran a red light on Carroll Boulevard, according to a police report.
At about 11 p.m., an officer was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Hickory Street and Carroll when they allegedly saw a vehicle traveling on Carroll run a red light.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on Anna Street. When the officer spoke with the driver, the report states, there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. The officer also allegedly observed an open pack of beers in the back seat, though the beers inside the pack were unopened.
When asked how much she had to drink that day, the driver said she had one shot of whiskey at 3 p.m. After the officer further questioned her, she said she had one beer about 30 minutes before the stop.
Before the officer asked her to step out of the vehicle, the woman took off her seat belt. She said she knew she was going to be arrested. She also said she knew she’d had enough drinks that her passenger should be driving, and she didn’t feel safe driving, according to the report.
She exited the vehicle to conduct standard field sobriety tests. The report states that the officer observed sufficient clues to indicate she was intoxicated.
During a search of her vehicle, the officer found two empty beer cans in the center console, four empty BuzzBallz ready-to-drink cocktail containers in a bag, the unopened beer cans and an unopened BuzzBallz.
The officer placed her under arrest and transported her to the city jail. The two passengers were released from the scene.
She consented to provide a specimen of her blood. A phlebotomist at the jail obtained the sample.
The woman has at least two prior convictions for driving while intoxicated, according to the report. As she has no records in the Denton County court system, these likely occurred in another county. A third or subsequent DWI offense is a third-degree felony charge, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 408 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.