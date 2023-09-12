Denton police car
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A tool supply business reported Monday that someone burglarized a company vehicle and the store by cutting a large hole in the steel door, according to a police report.

At about 8:01 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary in the 700 block of North Locust Street. The caller, a manager at the business, said someone cut a large hole in the back door and stole items.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0