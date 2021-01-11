Police officers with the Denton Police Department found blood on a coin-operated washing machine Sunday that was reported burglarized, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a burglary report around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Fry Street. A 911 caller told Denton dispatchers someone broke into a laundry room and vandalized a washing machine, adding that the coin acceptor had been destroyed.
The report says police found blood on top of the washing machine, which they took samples of for evidence. The report didn’t explicitly indicate if the washing machine was inside a stand-alone laundromat or a laundry room at an apartment complex.
About $100 in quarters was reported stolen from the washing machine. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1300 block of West Oak Street — A 27-year-old woman allegedly drove while intoxicated in the wrong direction on a one-way street early Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling on West Oak Street when they saw a blue SUV coming at them on the one-way street. Vehicles are allowed to travel only west on Oak Street from South Locust Street.
Police conducted a traffic stop and reported the driver had a strong odor of alcohol emitting from her breath, and her eyes were red, watery and bloodshot. According to the report, she claimed she always drove in that direction on Oak and admitted to having a few drinks at home. When asked what kind of drinks, she allegedly said, “I can’t tell you.”
She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. The report says she also had a warrant for her arrest from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office.
6400 block of West Shady Shores Road — A man returned to his old apartment for the first time in a week to find some of the items he left were missing Sunday, according to a police report.
Police responded to a burglary report around 7 a.m. Sunday. A man who was in the process of moving out returned to his previous home and saw the window blinds in the bedroom were damaged.
The report says he told officers the home looked as if someone had rummaged through and taken items. He reported small-value miscellaneous items were stolen. According to the report, the windows were locked, and the door appeared as if it had been hit multiple times.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 318 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 14 people into the Denton County Jail.