Police said a 24-year-old man was attacked from behind along the railroad tracks on McKinney Street, just east of Bell Ave, at about 10:30 p.m. Christmas Eve.
The victim had a laceration over his left eye and was bleeding from the mouth, said Khristen Jones, spokeswoman for the police department. He was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Police were working with the victim to gather more information about his attacker and were checking to find any visuals of the incident.
Other reports
2800 block Interstate 35E — A man inside a convenience store kept trying to climb a light pole and causing a disturbance before he was arrested late Tuesday night, Jones said.
When police arrived at the scene, officers planned to issue a criminal trespassing charge, but the man began yelling profanities at the officers and refused to cooperate, Jones said. Officers arrested him on a charge of disorderly conduct, and once they tried to get him into the car he refused, kicking toward the officers repeatedly, Jones said.
Once officers got the man inside the car, he refused to put his legs in and continued kicking, Jones said. He was also charged with resisting arrest.
1700 block Teasley Lane — A caller reported a reckless driver swerving all over Interstate 35E around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers were able to find the driver and pulled him over in the 1700 block of Teasley Lane, Jones said. Officers went to conduct a field sobriety test and the man refused. Eventually, as he got out of the car, a glass pipe fell from between his legs, police said.
Officers searched the car and reported finding 2 grams of methamphetamine. The man was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, under 4 grams.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Denton police responded to 326 calls for service and made five arrests.