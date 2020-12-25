A man involved in a fight fled the scene through a Goodwill located at 2440 S. Interstate 35E Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating an incident involving aggravated assault after a 911 caller reported he was involved in a fight.
The report says he was in his vehicle behind another driver who cut him off and backed into his vehicle “for no reason.” He called 911 after the other driver lunged at him with a knife and admitted to police he also wanted to fight the man.
The other driver fled into Goodwill, knocking over items in the store before exiting through the emergency exit, according to the report. Officers determined the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from Dallas and recovered it.
The incident is still under investigation as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief.
Other reports
6500 block of West Shady Shores Road — A 27-year-old woman accused of assaulting her husband Thursday allegedly threw a rolling pin at him, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to the disturbance around 7:39 p.m. after dispatchers received a call where they could hear a man and woman. The report says they spoke with a man who answered the door.
He reported he got into a verbal argument with his wife who then started throwing things at him, including a rolling pin. The report says he put his hands up to keep the pin from hitting his face, but the impact caused his hands to hit his face and then cause a nose bleed.
According to the report, he also braced himself against the counter after his wife allegedly grabbed his shirt and this caused his forearm to press against some glass. Police noticed he was bleeding but the man reported he didn’t feel pain.
The suspect told officers she didn’t physically assault her husband in any way and claimed she didn’t know how he got a bloody nose and forearm. She was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
2800 block of West University Drive — Two women at Walmart allegedly concealed clothing in shopping bags and exited the store without paying Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a theft around 3 p.m. after asset protection called 911. Police met asset protection who had two women in their office. The report says an asset protection employee saw them in the apparel section, selecting items without regard of the price, concealing merchandise into bags.
They reported the 18- and 50-year-old women then went into the restroom, concealed more merchandise and then exited the store, passing all points of sale without paying. The women were criminally trespassed from the store and charged with theft of property, greater than or equal to $100 and less than $750.
2600 block of West Oak Street — Officers are still investigating an aggravated robbery in which a caller’s vehicle was stolen Thursday, according to a police report.
Police met a robbery victim at a local hospital. The report says he was injured during a robbery. He told police he didn’t want to press charges in reference to the robbery, but he did want to press charges in regard to the theft of his vehicle. According to the report, it was stolen in the progress of an aggravated robbery.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 327 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 15 people into the Denton County Jail.