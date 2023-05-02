An alleged drunken driver and his passenger were both arrested early Monday. The driver evaded police as the passenger exited the moving vehicle and ran off, according to the report.
At about 1:36 a.m., an officer reported seeing a truck in the 100 block of Avenue A driving without its lights on. On foot, the officer used a flashlight to try to initiate contact with the driver.
The officer approached the driver’s side window. But the report states the male driver took off despite the officer yelling for him to stop. Still without lights on, the vehicle continued onto West Hickory Street and accelerated quickly, according to the report.
After getting into a marked patrol vehicle, the officer searched for the truck. The officer eventually found it in a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Hickory. As the patrol vehicle neared with lights activated, the truck kept moving. The officer reported seeing the passenger door open while the vehicle was still moving and a male subject got out, running toward Avenue A.
The officer detained the 19-year-old driver. He said he saw the vehicle’s emergency lights were activated, according to the report, and he claimed to not know the passenger.
While speaking with him, the officer reported smelling a strong odor of alcohol on the driver’s breath. After conducting standard field sobriety tests, the report states the officer gathered sufficient clues to indicate the driver was intoxicated.
He was placed under arrest and charged with driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. The report states he consented to a blood draw, which was performed at the city jail as he was booked.
Meanwhile, the report states University of North Texas police encountered the 30-year-old runaway passenger and detained him. He allegedly said he was inside the vehicle and saw the emergency lights, and that he ran from police because he didn’t want any problems and wanted to get home.
The passenger was also placed under arrest and charged with evading arrest or detention. Police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the report did not mention anything about the man being intoxicated.
Other reports
2400 block of Stockbridge Road — A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a group of women he knows during an argument, according to a police report.
At about 2:54 p.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance call. Dispatch had an open line with multiple people arguing. Multiple callers said a man had a shotgun, had charged it and that there were three women yelling at him.
When police arrived, they spoke to several people involved who all know each other. One of the women alleged the man had pointed a shotgun at all of them. Another woman similarly said that he came onto his balcony, yelling them and pointed a shotgun at them.
Police spoke with the man, who said one of the women was banging on his door. When he opened it, he said they got into a verbal argument. He admitted to waving a shotgun in the air and charging it, according to the report. He alleged the women were talking about having someone come over to fight him and that was why he got his gun.
The report states the man was compliant with officers and provided them access to a shotgun and handgun he possessed.
Because of what the man said, police believe he intentionally or knowingly displayed a firearm with the intent to cause alarm. They placed him under arrest and charged him with disorderly conduct, and he was transported to the city jail without incident.
400 block of Fort Worth Drive — A dealership owner reported Monday that he found a man sleeping inside one of the business’s pickup trucks, which now had several thousands of dollars in damage, according to a police report.
At about 11:09 a.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass at a car dealership. The caller, who owns the dealership, said a man who had already been trespassed from the property broke into a vehicle and was sleeping inside it.
When police arrived, the report states they saw the man inside the vehicle and instructed him to exit. The report states police reviewed the previous criminal trespass notices and verified that he had signed that he knew he was not allowed on the property.
The 51-year-old man, however, claimed he had permission to sleep there. But the report states he couldn’t describe the person who gave him permission. The owner disputed his claim. Police arrested the man and charged him with criminal trespass.
The owner said there was several thousands of dollars worth of damage to the truck. He said this man or another person broke out the right front window and the interior had been completely destroyed. The report states there were pieces of the interior lying on the ground outside.
Police are still investigating whether they can prove that the man was the one to cause the damage. At the time of the report, he was charged only with criminal trespass. But, pending the investigation, he could also be charged with criminal mischief.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 383 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
