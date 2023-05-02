Police lights

An alleged drunken driver and his passenger were both arrested early Monday. The driver evaded police as the passenger exited the moving vehicle and ran off, according to the report.

At about 1:36 a.m., an officer reported seeing a truck in the 100 block of Avenue A driving without its lights on. On foot, the officer used a flashlight to try to initiate contact with the driver.

