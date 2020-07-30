A 50-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday following a report in late June that she allegedly threatened to kill her mother, according to a police report.
She was arrested and charged with injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury. The original report says her parents called 911 and said they were following their daughter in the 2000 block of West University Drive who ran off after they tried to take her to a mental health facility.
A verbal argument earlier that day turned physical, and the father intervened, according to the report. Police spoke with the daughter, who said she wasn’t suicidal and didn’t want to be harassed. No arrests were made at the time.
Arrested man allegedly uploaded sexually explicit videos without consent
A 22-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly posted pornographic videos of someone online in mid-June without their permission, according to a police report.
A person reported in mid-June that the man had uploaded sexually explicit videos of them to a porn website without their consent.
Unlawfully publishing intimate visual material without a person’s consent is a state felony in Texas.
Other reports
500 block of West University Drive — An employee who admitted in June to stealing thousands of dollars from his job was arrested Wednesday, according to a police report.
The original police report alleges he admitted to another employee that he took between $5,000 and $8,000 from the store over the past two years. He was originally criminally trespassed from the store and is now facing theft of property charges following his arrest.
900 block of Cleveland Street — Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, but police didn’t locate any suspects, according to a police report.
Officers searched the area for signs of injury or damage, the report says, and collected shell casings they found near a building for evidence. Nothing was damaged, and no injuries were reported.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 305 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.