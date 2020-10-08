The Denton Police Department arrested a 19-year-old woman early Wednesday who was allegedly knocking on an apartment door and yelling for at least 15 minutes, according to a police report.
A woman at the Londonderry Oaks Apartments in the 1700 block of Teasley Lane reported an acquaintance was at her home, banging on the front door and saying she was going to kick it in and throw a rock at the window. The report says there were children in the home at the time.
When officers arrived around 4 a.m., they saw a woman repeatedly, loudly banging on an apartment door with her hands and yelling for the occupant to open the door. The report says the tenant and police asked her multiple times to stop, but she refused to do so.
Neighbors complained to police about the noise. The suspect didn’t stop banging on the door until police handcuffed her. She was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise. According to the report, the caller wants to press charges.
Other reports
1700 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — A man reported around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole $2,000 in cash and thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and electronics from his apartment, according to a police report.
The report says he returned home Wednesday and found the front door to his home at the Westwind Apartments open. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of West Commerce Street — A 32-year-old man currently booked to the Dallas County Jail is accused of burglarizing a church in Denton in July, according to a police report.
Denton police forwarded warrant information to Dallas County on Wednesday, the report says. An Apple iPad, a Samsung tablet and a hard drive/DVR were among missing items. The report says the door to the church was open and the doorknob had been removed.
According to the report, still photographs allegedly matched photographs of the suspect.
300 block of Fry Street — A couple separated for the night Wednesday after they each reported the other assaulted them, according to a police report.
Officers observed no visible injuries on either person. A man called 911 to report his girlfriend assaulted him while he was sleeping. The woman told police her boyfriend started making physical advances toward her that she didn’t want and she told him to get out.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 394 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.