A 23-year-old woman was arrested Monday evening after she allegedly broke into her dad’s house and transferred money from his bank account to hers, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a suspicious activity call around 6:09 p.m. in the 500 block of West Parkway Street. A man called police to report he believed his daughter had gained entry to his home and stole $1,000 from him by logging into a computer at his home and transferring money from his bank account to hers.
Officers arrived at the home and saw a woman in the backyard as well as a broken backdoor window. The woman allegedly told officers she had permission to break into the home because she lived there alone.
While one officer stayed with her, the other left to call her father. In that time, she allegedly ran into the house and locked the deadbolt, according to the report. Because the backdoor window was opened, officers were able to go inside and detain her.
Police spoke with the caller who said his daughter didn’t live at the home and didn’t have permission to be there. According to the report, the woman told police she had been “in a fog” and didn’t remember everything.
She was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation.
Other reports
2000 block of Denison Street — Police took a report after a business’s employee and former employee accused each other of assault Monday morning, according to a police report.
Both women provided different accounts of the incident around 10 a.m. Monday. The former employee told police she was there to pick up some of her belongings when the current staffer grabbed her by the wrist and said that property belonged to the company. The report says the former staffer then pushed the other woman off of her.
According to the report, the current staffer told officers the former employee pushed her to the ground twice. A report was taken, the former staffer grabbed her belongings, and police issued her a criminal trespass notice. No one was arrested.
Rolling Hills Circle — A 34-year-old man is facing several charges of assault family violence after his arrest Monday evening, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a disturbance around 6:29 p.m. Monday. The caller told police she ran into her ex-boyfriend who later squeezed her neck with the strings on her hoodie. The report says this caused her pain and prevented her from breathing.
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which the ex-boyfriend was a passenger and learned he had outstanding warrants for his arrest. According to the report, the warrants were for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and assault family violence with a previous conviction, which stemmed from an incident on Sept. 24 with the same caller.
He was arrested on those warrants and received additional charges for assault family or household impeding breath or circulation and continuous violence against the family.
500 block of East Prairie Street — A man reported someone entered a property between late Sunday and Monday morning and stole a $1,000 wood planer, according to a police report.
The report is listed as a burglary of a building but didn’t note if the building was a business or other facility. The caller told police someone entered the property through the front door, possibly kicking it down, and caused $500 worth of damage.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 341 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.
Denton County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in these or other crimes. Callers will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-388-TIPS (8477). Reach the Denton police narcotics tip line at 940-565-5801.