Denton police arrested a 40-year-old woman late Thursday who admitted she threw a DVD player at her 27-year-old nephew, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance around 9:59 p.m. in the 3800 block of Atlas Drive. When they arrived at the home, they found a man and woman yelling at another man in the front yard. The report says the man being yelled at was the caller.
He told police that his aunt grabbed a DVD player and threw it at him after an argument. It hit his cheek and caused bleeding, according to the report, and officers observed a small laceration that was bleeding.
The suspect admitted she threw the DVD player at him and said he could have dodged it if he wanted to, the report says. She was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Other reports
200 block of North Carroll Boulevard — Police were dispatched to a robbery call where a smoke shop employee was held at gunpoint Thursday evening, according to a police report.
The store owner called police about an hour after a staffer was held at gunpoint. The report says they provided a description of the gunman to officers, but didn’t say if anything was stolen.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2400 block of Long Road — Numerous chairs and tables were reported stolen Thursday from Water Works Park, according to a police report.
A caller told police the theft happened sometime during the last month. The city’s water park has been closed all year, and the report says the tables and chairs are no longer there.
A report was taken and officers are trying to determine if there’s surveillance camera footage.
2400 block of South Interstate 35E — A man at Pace’s Crossing Apartments reported his Nissan stolen Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The report says he left an apartment around 11:20 a.m. Thursday and discovered his car was gone. He told police he last saw his Nissan Altima around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 366 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.