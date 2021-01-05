A 20-year-old who was arrested and being taken to jail early Monday allegedly tried to hide drugs in the Denton patrol vehicle, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were patrolling around the 2800 block of Clubhouse Drive in southeastern Denton around 2 a.m. Monday when they saw a motorist driving west accelerate and fail to signal a turn.
Police conducted a traffic stop and the driver allegedly started to step out of the vehicle, then went back inside when police told him to do so. The report says officers could smell an odor of marijuana emitting from inside the car and saw a clear, plastic bag in plain sight that contained a green, leafy-like substance.
According to the report, the man appeared very nervous. Police didn’t find any weapons or contraband when they searched him but did find Modelo beer and a backpack containing a substance that later tested field positive for marijuana.
The weight of the marijuana came out to 16.92 ounces and police also found two digital scales that had residue on them. The driver was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. Five of the 12 Modelo beer cans were unopened and officers found an open can under the front passenger’s seat, according to the report. The suspect received citations for minor in possession of alcohol and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At the jail, another officer searched the patrol vehicle where the suspect was sitting and reported finding a few small bags of a substance described as off-white, rock-like and powdery. The substance tested field positive for cocaine and weighed 3 grams in the bag.
According to the report, officers reviewed in-car footage and it showed the arrested man reach into his shoes and remove the bags, placing them in between the backseats. He was also charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 4 grams.
Other reports
500 block of Kingfisher Court — A woman’s missing identification cards were found in another vehicle about a mile away with a possible suspect’s wallet, according to a police report.
Police took two different burglary of vehicle reports Monday that turned out to be related. Around 12:49 p.m., police took a report from a woman who said someone broke into her car without permission sometime between 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
She reported the person who entered her car left their wallet inside. The report says the wallet contained IDs for two different people, one of whom was a woman who later reported a burglary in the 2900 block of Penniman Road about a mile away.
The second woman reported around 4:58 p.m. that someone broke into her car sometime on Dec. 30 between 8:30 and 11 p.m. According to the report, she told police her wallet and backpack were inside the vehicle but the report doesn’t specify if they were taken.
Police discovered two of her forms of identification were in the vehicle reported burglarized earlier. The IDs were returned to her and she told police she didn’t know the person in the other ID police suspect to be the burglar.
The department is checking the areas for surveillance footage of the burglaries. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
100 block of North Interstate 35E — Surveillance footage showed an unknown man hooking a U-Haul trailer onto the back of a truck and leaving the business early Monday, according to a police report.
The assistant manager at a U-Haul Moving and Storage Monday reported two trailers were stolen from the business. According to the report, one of the thefts was caught on camera around 5:35 a.m. and the company will send police the surveillance footage.
The assistant manager estimated each trailer to cost about $5,000. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.