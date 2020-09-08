A fight between roommates led to a 34-year-old man being arrested for allegedly stabbing his roommate late Monday, according to a police report.
Denton police and paramedics responded to the 400 block of Audra Lane around 10:39 p.m. Monday after someone called about a stabbing. A caller told police someone had been stabbed in the neck.
Officers detained Timothy Solis, who was covered in blood and had his hands raised above his head. The report says a search of Solis led officers to a white powdery substance they determined to be cocaine.
Solis was originally arrested in connection with the cocaine, but the stabbing victim later confirmed with police that Solis had stabbed him. According to the report, police rendered aid to the victim, who was then transported to a local hospital.
Witnesses told police Solis and the victim are roommates and have been living together for several weeks. The victim said he believes Solis stabbed him because he called him “a mad drunk,” which angered him, the report says.
Solis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon household member, a first-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1, between 1 and 4 grams.
He was booked into the Denton City Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.
Other reports
6500 block of West Shady Shores Road — No one was injured and one man was arrested following a shooting at the Preserve at Pecan Creek Apartments Monday evening, according to a police report.
A caller said they heard seven to eight gunshots fired near the complex’s pool around 7:59 p.m. Police searched the area and found no victims but determined someone had fired seven to 10 rounds from a handgun in the pool area where people were gathered.
The report says the shooting was part of a domestic dispute. Three people were involved in a verbal argument, and a 28-year-old man fired a gun into the ground numerous times. According to the report, an uninvolved party hit the armed man, knocking his gun to the ground, and then held everyone at gunpoint until police arrived.
The suspect was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, discharging a firearm and obstruction or retaliation.
1900 block of Sam Bass Boulevard — A caller reported someone had stole his 2018 Hyundai Elantra on Monday, according to a police report.
He told police his $18,000 car went missing around 3 p.m. Monday and that he gave no one permission to drive it. His vehicle was registered as stolen.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 298 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.