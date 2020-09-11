Denton police arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly shot at his roommate early Friday morning, according to a department spokesperson.
Officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of East McKinney Street at 1:30 a.m. in response to a call about a person with a gun. According to the police report, the incident began when a verbal altercation turned physical after one of the roommates struck a woman in the face. It is unclear who the woman was or her involvement with the situation.
Things escalated to a point where one of the roommates went to his room and returned with a gun and fired it at the roommate. The report says he missed and was held down until authorities arrived.
Officers ran a sweep through the area and determined the bullet did not enter any apartments. The man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a household member.
Other reports
700 block of Oakland Drive — Police were dispatched after a caller stated that a half-naked man was fighting someone and had them in a headlock Thursday evening, according to a police report.
When police arrived, they located the man lying on the ground, in his underwear, with his arm wrapped around another man’s neck. Police demanded he let the man out of his grip and proceeded to handcuff him.
Officers reported he smelled of alcohol and that he admitted to having two shots earlier that afternoon.
According to a police spokesperson, the officers determined he was intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
2600 block of West University Drive — Denton police arrested a woman who allegedly shoplifted at WinCo Foods and didn’t provide her real name, according to a police report.
At 7:11 p.m., Denton police were sent to the supermarket in response to a shoplifter call. When officers arrived, the suspect was detained and had multiple items in her purse and didn’t pay for any of them, a police spokesperson said.
The report says the suspect had gone around all cashier stations in an attempt to leave without paying. This led to a struggle between her and an asset detection officer before she was ultimately detained. When police questioned her she provided a false name and confessed to shoplifting, according to a police report.
After officers were able to identify her true identity, she admitted to lying because she had warrants. She was charged with theft of property with previous convictions and failure to identify as a fugitive.
3500 block of Fallmeadow Street — About $200 in cash and several credit and debit cards were reported stolen from a silver Chevy Malibu on Thursday, according to a police report.
The caller told police she had parked her car Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. and returned the following day at 6:40 a.m. The items listed as stolen included a $45 backpack, $200 in cash, two wallets valued at $22 and several credit and debit cards.
The burglary is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 340 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.
Denton County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in these or other crimes. Callers will remain anonymous. Call 1-800-388-TIPS (8477). Reach the Denton police narcotics tip line at 940-565-5801.