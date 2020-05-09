A 22-year-old man arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated allegedly had a child with him in the vehicle and crashed into a fence Friday evening, according to a police report.
A caller told police that a driver in a black Honda struck a fence before driving off recklessly, according to the report. The caller also reported seeing a child, around age 2-4, in the vehicle.
Police obtained the license plate number, leading to an address for the owner. The report says officers located a man matching the description walking with a child and that he immediately turned around when he saw a patrol vehicle.
When speaking with officers, the suspect claimed he was never driving a vehicle because he didn’t own one nor did he have a license. According to the report, he said he didn’t know anything about a crash but said the vehicle involved may have been stolen.
He told officers that the Honda Accord was a commonly stolen vehicle, but the officers hadn’t mentioned it was a Honda Accord involved in the crash, the report says. Another witness confirmed he saw the man driving in the described vehicle and crashing into a curb.
Officers determined he was intoxicated through standard field sobriety tests, and he was charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Other reports
North Loop 288 — A man arrested on North Loop 288 between Kings Row and East University Drive for allegedly driving while intoxicated told police he’d “fight them tooth and nail” to keep them from testing his blood alcohol concentration, according to a police report.
After officers determined he was intoxicated, they arrested him shortly after midnight Friday. The report says he managed to move his cuffed arms from behind his back to his front while he officers obtained a search warrant for his blood.
He again told officers he’d fight the legal blood draw, but went voluntarily with an officer to the hospital doors. Upon arrival, the suspect allegedly started to resist entering and tried to pull away from the officer.
A second officer arrived after the first requested assistance and they got his arms behind his back again, according to the report. The suspect then submitted to a blood draw and was later taken to the city jail.
1100 block of West University Drive — Officers arrested a 30-year-old man on allegations of assault after receiving two calls — one from his girlfriend — reporting a domestic disturbance Friday evening, according to a police report.
A verbal argument allegedly turned physical after the woman tried to keep him from driving because he was intoxicated and didn’t have a driver’s license, the report says. He allegedly pushed her to the floor, up against the wall and screamed in her face.
At one point, she grabbed a knife and pleaded with him to let her leave, but he was able to get her to drop the knife by pinning her wrist to the wall, the report says. She reported feeling pain on her back and had a visible injury on her arm.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Police asked a 36-year-old man if he got a good deal on a soundbar after he allegedly scanned it for 79 cents instead of its actual price at a store Friday, according to a police report.
The report says the man started to quickly walk away from self-checkout once officers asked him about the soundbar around 1 p.m. He was detained and taken to a loss prevention office, where employees determined the amount of theft to be $189.41. The man was arrested and charged with theft of property, greater than $100, less than $750.
Police said they found two acetaminophen-codeine pills on his person at the Denton City Jail. The report says he couldn’t prove he had a prescription for them, so he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 3, less than 28 grams.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 368 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.