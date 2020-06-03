A Family Dollar employee told police a customer became angry because she couldn’t return or exchange an item and started to yell and wave a gun around late Tuesday, according to a police report.
The report says the employee couldn’t complete the return or exchange due to COVID-19. Some stores have changed their return and exchange policies due to the pandemic.
The customer grew angry and became confrontational because she couldn’t make a return at the store in the 100 block of Maple Street and started to call the employee names and cursed at her. According to the report, she retrieved a gun from her vehicle and “racked the slide” of the gun, which ejects an empty cartridge and loads the next.
The caller said the woman then started yelling again and waving the gun, threatening her. She was gone by the time officers arrived.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of South Interstate 35E — A man reported an acquaintance assaulted him late Tuesday, according to a police report.
The report says the assault happened following a verbal altercation between the two men. The victim fled and then called the police.
Officers observed fresh marks on the man’s arms and grass stains on his back — which were possibly from when the assailant threw him to the ground. According to the report, he also felt pain from being hit in the face and from being thrown to the ground. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly violated a protective order by coming within 500 feet of his ex-wife, according to a police report.
The woman reported on May 22 that her ex-husband was at the same business she was at and violated a protective order. The ex-husband was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for stalking.
1300 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — A 31-year-old man who’s been convicted of driving while intoxicated before is facing another DWI charge after he was arrested early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers observed a white Ford Mustang going west on West University Drive around 4:20 a.m. Tuesday. They discovered the license plate was not on record after doing a registration check.
The report says the driver had slow, slurred speech and heavy eyelids, but officers couldn’t smell any odor of alcohol because they were wearing face masks. They determined he was intoxicated after conducting standard field sobriety tests.
While checking his criminal history, police learned he’d been convicted for DWI in 2008 in Sanger and then again in Sanger for DWI, third or more previous convictions. Denton police charged him with DWI, third or more previous convictions.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 335 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.