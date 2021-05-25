A man thwarted a would-be car thief early Monday at a QuikTrip after he brandished a firearm to the unknown man, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating an attempted theft after a caller said a man approached him at QuikTrip, 3113 W. University Drive, and started to enter his pickup truck.
The report says the caller was attempting to get gas at QuikTrip around 2 a.m. when an unknown man attempted to get into his car through the driver’s side.
The caller then said he went to the passenger side to retrieve a gun from the glove compartment. According to the report, the unknown man took off running northbound.
He said he wants to press charges for the attempted theft of his Chevrolet Colorado, which he said is worth $40,000.
Other reports
400 block of Audra Lane — A 32-year-old man admitted he escorted his roommate to the door of their apartment Monday afternoon, but denied anything else after she called police to report an assault that caused her pain, according to a police report.
When police arrived, they met with her outside and she recounted the incident. She alleged she and her roommate got into an argument and that at one point, her roommate came to her in the kitchen, grabbed her with both of his hands and started pulling her to the door.
According to the report, they both fell to the ground and the suspect then allegedly got on top of her and began squeezing her neck with his hands. Officers observed the caller had bruises on her arms, red and purple marks on her neck as well as abrasions on her leg and back.
Police spoke with the suspect and he said he grabbed the caller and forcefully moved her to throw her out by her arm but denied doing anything else, according to the report. He was arrested and charged with assault, bodily injury family member, impeding breath or circulation.
1100 block of Broadway Street — A 911 caller who reported his laptop and $20 stolen from his bedroom Monday afternoon thinks a door to his house was unlocked, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched around 2:58 p.m. to a burglary of a habitation call. The caller said he returned home and found his $100 Lenovo laptop and a glass bottle containing $20 in change were missing.
According to the report, he lives with a roommate who wasn’t home during the time of the burglary. The caller said he thinks the incident happened some time after 2 p.m. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 400 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 35 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.