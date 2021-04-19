A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday after allegedly breaking into someone’s apartment and brandishing a handgun, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a person with a gun text around 8:58 p.m. Sunday. A man texted 911 and informed dispatchers an armed person had kicked in his front door and entered the apartment.
The report says University of North Texas police arrived first and had two people at gunpoint. Denton police arrived shortly after and directed the suspect down the steps. He was allegedly yelling about there being a handgun that wasn’t his.
Officers spoke with the resident who was able to pull up surveillance footage from his front door. The report says footage showed the suspect at the front door and an unknown black object was protruding from the right side of his waistband.
The tenant reported the intruder entered his home, pulled a handgun from his waistband, racked the slide and then pointed it at him. He allegedly said something along the lines of, “Don’t mess with me, I’m a different breed.” A Denton police spokesperson clarified this wasn’t in direct quotes in the report and that this was relayed from a UNT police officer.
According to the report, police found the handgun was loaded and had a round in the chamber.
They arrested the suspect and charged him with burglary of a habitation. A review of his criminal history showed he was previously charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, so Denton police also charged him with unlawful possession of a firearm for a felon because he had a firearm before the fifth anniversary of his confinement.
Other reports
800 block of Westway Street — A 24-year-old man is facing three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after three people said he pointed a gun at them and fired one round late Sunday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to the area after a third-party 911 caller reported hearing a single gunshot. Officers located three people involved who said they were walking on Alice Street and turned west on Westway when an unknown man approached them.
The report says he “engaged them verbally and was being aggressive” but didn’t say how. The suspect allegedly brandished a handgun and pointed it at the three. The trio said they then began to walk away swiftly. Upon hearing a gunshot, they ran in fear for their lives, according to the report.
Two of the three people identified the suspect with police while they were driving around. He was arrested without incident.
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police are investigating an assault after a man approached them and reported someone assaulted him and stole his blunt early Sunday, according to a police report.
A man approached police near the back parking lot of the Police Department and reported the incident. The report says officers determined the man’s wallet hadn’t been stolen as he reported. The man was adamant he was assaulted and that someone stole his blunt.
He reported feeling pain on his shoulder from the assault, which he described as someone pushing him up against a wall near the Denton Square. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 310 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 14 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.