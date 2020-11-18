Several animal skulls as well as live animals were among the items taken from a man’s home early Tuesday in the 1100 block of Bernard Street, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department first went to the man’s home and arrested him around midnight Tuesday on an outstanding warrant. A Denton police spokesperson said officers watched him lock the door to his home before they transported him to the city jail, where he was held for about two hours.
He returned home and reported around 2:15 a.m. that his home had been burglarized. Among the missing items were a raccoon skull, a possum skull, a coyote skull, two mink fur pieces, a cat, a ball python, a pet carrier, a custom-made aquarium and a PlayStation 4.
The report says Denton police observed several of these items prior to his arrest. Officers didn’t observe signs of forced entry, but the report says it’s possible someone got into the house using the keypad at the door.
A spokesperson said the man doesn’t seem to be upset with police in any way following the burglary. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing. The report didn’t list an estimate for the items taken.
Other reports
Myrtle Street and West Eagle Drive — Police arrested a man who allegedly drove a truck that didn’t belong to him and ran away from police late Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers were initially dispatched to a reckless driver call in the 2800 block of South Interstate 35E. On the way there, they were notified by dispatch that the gray GMC pickup was seen at the intersection of North Locust and East Hickory streets and that the truck’s license plate matched a vehicle that had been reported stolen the week before.
Police found the vehicle and activated their patrol vehicle’s emergency lights after pulling up behind the truck. The report says the driver got out of the truck and started to run away. Officers followed and yelled at the man to stop running.
He was detained after running for a little more than a block. Police confirmed the truck had been stolen, and no one else had permission to use it. The driver was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest or detention.
900 block of Autumn Oak Drive — A couple reported an unknown assailant punched the man in the face and broke the windshield of the woman’s vehicle Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a 911 call and saw the windshield wasn’t broken but did observe a single impact mark, the report says. The woman told officers she believed her husband’s assailant hit her windshield with a bottle, but police explained a bottle wouldn’t cause that kind of damage and that it could be something else.
According to the report, the assault victim wasn’t sure if he wanted to press charges. Police are continuing to investigate.
2100 block of Spencer Road — A 30-year-old man is accused of assault after allegedly striking his girlfriend Tuesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and arrested the man around 10:34 a.m. The victim reported she and her boyfriend got into a verbal argument that turned physical after she told him to leave.
He allegedly pushed her, punched her in the eye twice and then punched her in the nose. According to the report, the punches caused her eye to swell and nose to bleed. Police saw her injuries and observed she was bleeding from her nose.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 384 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.