Two people were arrested Monday afternoon after a Denton resident alleged two individuals in a gold Cadillac were stealing packages from apartment doorsteps, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to The Residence Apartments, 1801 Jason Drive, around 4 p.m. Monday.
Police arrived and identified both suspects, a 25-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, after conducting a traffic stop on a gold Cadillac. According to the report, multiple opened Amazon packages were inside the vehicle.
The suspects admitted to having marijuana, which prompted police officers to search the vehicle.
The report says police found multiple credit and debit cards with a different name and believed the man was being deceptive of his identity. He admitted he had been using a different name because warrants were active for his arrest, according to the report.
Based on the volume of items and time necessary to complete a search, the vehicle was towed to apply for a search warrant.
Upon further questioning, the woman admitted to stealing packages, saying she planned to sell the items. She was arrested and charged with mail theft for less than 10 addresses.
The man was arrested and charged with theft of mail less than 10 addresses and failure to identify a fugitive. In the arrest report, there was no further confirmation on his warrants.
Other reports
3200 block of North Bell Avenue — Unknown thieves broke into a man’s truck and stole a firearm between Saturday morning and Monday morning, according to a police report.
Officers contacted the victim over the phone. The victim said he went to his truck in the morning and noticed the driver’s side door hadn’t shut completely and then found his Glock pistol to be missing.
According to the report, there were no signs of forced entry into the vehicle. The pistol has been valued at around $500 and the situation is under further investigation.
3400 block of Cooper Branch East — A 28-year-old man allegedly prevented his girlfriend from leaving a room and assaulted police officers Monday evening following a call about an overdose, according to a police report.
Officers spoke with one of the man’s family members around 8:56 p.m. who reported he took his prescription medication and was “having a break with reality.” They later learned the suspect had been awake for seven days and was having trouble sleeping and with his medication.
According to the report, the suspect and his girlfriend were locked inside a bedroom. The report detailed a struggle between the suspect and officers but officers eventually were able to detain him after he tried running out of the room.
Police learned he physically blocked his girlfriend from the door to the room every time she tried to leave, but he never touched her, according to the report. Paramedics took him to the hospital. He was later taken to the Denton City Jail, arrested on charges including unlawful restraint, assault against a peace officer or judge and interference with public duties.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 335 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.