An allegedly intoxicated 37-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after fire department personnel tried to transport her to a hospital and she declined, telling police she was going to drive home, according to a police report.
At about 8:59 p.m., fire department personnel notified police they had transported a woman in the 100 block of Bernard Street to a hospital, as they determined she was extremely intoxicated, the report states. Another woman was also going to be transported but said she didn’t want to go and instead wanted to go home.
Police arrived and spoke to the woman, who they observed was unsteady on her feet and slurring her speech. The report states she told officers she was going to drive home but could not tell them the address of her residence. When told she couldn’t drive due to being intoxicated, she again refused to go to the hospital and attempted to walk away, the report states. She was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
200 block of Inman Street — A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly forced his way into his girlfriend’s bathroom and punched her, according to a police report.
At 11:45 p.m. Thursday, a friend of the man’s girlfriend called police to report the man had hit her and left the residence. His girlfriend was distraught when police arrived to speak to her, the report states, and he returned to the scene while medics were examining her.
The man told police the two got into a verbal argument that turned physical, but that she struck him multiple times and he never struck her, according to the report.
Officers also spoke to the woman, who told them the man pushed her onto a bed and pulled her hair during an argument, after which she tried to lock herself in the bathroom and he forced his way in. She said he then punched her, pushed her into the bathtub and held her in a choke position, the report states.
Officers observed an injury on the woman’s lip consistent with her account of the argument. The man was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to family member.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — A man called police Friday evening to report his ex-girlfriend pulled his hair and tried to hit him after the two broke up, according to a police report.
The man said his ex-girlfriend left the residence before he called, but that he wanted to file a report in case she came back. He told police that after they broke up, she was gathering her things and got angry, attempting to hit him and pulling his hair, after which he pushed her away. Officers observed scratches and blood on his right cheek, though he said he just wanted the incident to be documented, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 35 people into the Denton County Jail.