A man arrested at Twilight Tunes Thursday evening allegedly yelled and threw things at people at the Denton Square and harassed police officers, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was informed by a woman at the Square and a 911 caller about the a possibly intoxicated man who was yelling and throwing things at people around 6:59 p.m. Thursday.
Police saw the 37-year-old man in the middle of a crowd of people, rocking back and forth and making erratic movements with his hands, according to the report. He allegedly refused to follow officers out of the crowd so they could speak with him.
The report says police could smell alcohol on the man. The suspect allegedly threw a marking flag he had with him and nearly struck someone in the crowd with it.
At one point, he grabbed one of his bags and police saw multiple items — including a hypodermic needle — fall out. Officers then attempted to detain him in handcuffs and the suspect allegedly tensed up his muscles.
According to the report, he resisted as officers tried to handcuff him as they got him onto the ground, where he also then climbed onto an officer’s back and attempted to bite them in the leg. Officers eventually detained him in handcuffs and in a wrap, a remote restraint device, before paramedics transported him to a local hospital for evaluation.
The report says he was combative with hospital staff and officers. He allegedly spit on an officer, as well.
He was charged with alcohol public intoxication, resisting arrest and harassment of a public servant.
Other reports
600 block of Bernard Street — A tenant at The Metro Apartments told police he struck his friend with a cane after a third-party called 911 to report a fight early Thursday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to the apartments around 2:48 a.m. after a caller said they saw two men physically fighting each other. They spoke with one of the men involved who said the other man, his friend, took some items from his residence and burned them.
The report didn’t elaborate what the items were. The tenant said his friend had a key to his home, but he wasn’t staying there.
According to the report, he kept his friend out of the residence as he was kicking and beating on the door. He alleged his friend pushed him in the doorway of the home after the tenant opened the door to give him his backpack.
He then admitted to striking his friend in the head with a cane. When police found the other man, they noticed a laceration on his head and had paramedics arrive to clean the wound, but he didn’t elaborate on how he was injured other than saying he fell down a set of stairs.
A report was taken, but it doesn’t explicitly say the incident is under investigation.
800 block of Bernard Street — A resident reported he believes the same man who broke his car window earlier this month returned to his car early Thursday and put his hand inside the vehicle, according to a police report.
The caller didn’t report the incident from May 8 where he caught someone on video breaking the passenger side window of his car. The report says the window was broken and was being held intact by the tinted film, but there was a broken piece big enough for someone to stick their hand in. It was covered by plastic wrap.
He estimated it would cost $1,100 to fix the window. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 469 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.