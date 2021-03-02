A 28-year-old man allegedly told police he “didn’t want to play that game” when they tried to check his eyes to see if he was intoxicated Monday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 10 p.m. Monday to a suspicious person call. The caller reported there was an unknown man asking him for help and asking him not to call the police.
Officers arrived at the caller’s backyard and found the suspect asleep near a tree. According to the report, he told police he was taking a rest and was going to continue moving to get home.
The report says officers smelled a strong odor of alcohol from his breath and noted it was difficult to understand what he was saying due to his slurred speech. The suspect alleged he had four beers and said he was headed home from the grocery store.
According to the report, he looked around for a moment and then said he lost his groceries. He declined to let officers check his eyes to see if he was intoxicated, allegedly saying he “didn’t want to play that game.”
He was arrested and charged with alcohol public intoxication. While he was being booked into the city jail, police discovered he had a plastic bag with a pink, crystal-like substance inside. The report says the substance tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine, so he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 1 and 4 grams.
Other reports
3300 block of Kingfisher Lane — A caller said he was taking out the trash when his car was stolen around 5 a.m. Monday, according to a police report.
The caller reported the incident about two minutes after it happened. The report says he was taking out the trash when he saw his black 2002 Audi being driven away. Police searched the area and couldn’t find his car.
The report didn’t say whether the caller started his car before it was taken. He valued it at $7,400. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A woman reported being fearful Monday of another woman who threatened to fight her via phone calls and text messages, according to a police report.
The report says the caller received messages and phone calls from a woman she is acquaintances with, threatening to fight her. Some of the threats included informing the caller she was on her way to fight the caller and asking her to “come outside,” according to the report.
She told the police she wants to pursue charges. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.