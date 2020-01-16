Denton police said a 35-year-old woman hunkered behind construction equipment in the 200 block of East Hickory Street to hide from officers. Police were responding to calls around 3 p.m. Wednesday about a woman seen walking around with a wine bottle and yelling obscenities at people, according to a police report.
An officer noted the wine bottle was almost empty when police found it. The woman was arrested and charged with public intoxication. Officers said she smelled of alcohol, was glassy-eyed and seemed drunk.
Officers also learned she was twice convicted of public intoxication, the report shows.
Police said the woman shouted obscenities at an elderly woman walking past on a nearby sidewalk.
When officers tried putting her in handcuffs, police said she resisted as she began “thrashing” around and cursing at an officer. A patrol sergeant was called to the scene to bring “the wrap,” a device police strap a person resisting arrest into, in order to carry them to the jail in what looks like a human briefcase.
The woman was booked into the Denton City Jail.
Other reports
5300 block of Abby Way — A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after a resident called the police at about 2:30 a.m. reporting that a neighbor tried to break into his vehicle, according to a police report.
The man showed police home security footage of the alleged burglary and pointed officers toward the suspect’s home. Another resident answered the door and had the 27-year-old come to the door. Police said after reviewing the footage and hearing from the victim, they arrested the man on a charge of burglary of a vehicle.
900 block of North Loop 288 — A child care teacher called the police on a fellow teacher Wednesday afternoon for allegedly pushing the caller when the caller tried to tie a student’s shoe, according to a police report.
Nobody was arrested, and a witness and the listed suspect said the teacher only bumped the caller with a backpack as she leaned down toward the child, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,113 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 373 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 35 medical calls and 10 vehicle crashes.