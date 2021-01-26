A Cadillac reported stolen from a car dealership in December was recovered Monday and the suspect allegedly had keys also stolen from the dealership, according to a police report.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were heading north on Interstate 35E around 12:57 a.m. Monday when they saw a dark-colored vehicle stopped on the shoulder with its hazard lights turned on. According to the report, they recognized it as a vehicle reported stolen and confirmed it was the same car by running the vehicle identification number.
The report details a theft from Prestige Motors reported in December. The owner reported 40 to 60 sets of keys were stolen and three vehicles were stolen since then: a 2002 blue Cadillac sedan, a 1998 gold Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2004 gray Jeep Liberty. The Tahoe had already been recovered.
On Monday, officers saw the two Cadillac occupants running from where the vehicle was and toward Buc-ee’s. Police caught up with the two, who agreed to speak with officers, and learned one of them had an active warrant for a parole violation. He was arrested on that warrant.
The other occupant allegedly had three car keys in his pocket and one of them was for the stolen Cadillac. According to the report, the other keys were also stolen from the dealership and had details of vehicles on them. One of them was for a Lexus and the owner confirmed his handwriting on the key tags.
The other occupant was arrested and charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000. After finding narcotics on him, he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams for Xanax and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 3 under 28 grams for methamphetamine. The report says officers also found marijuana.
Other reports
1000 block of Fulton Street — A 20-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants around noon Monday at Denton High School after a school resource officer was advised a man who wasn’t a student was at the campus, according to a police report.
The arrested man told staff he was trying to enroll in classes. The report says when asked why he didn’t have a school schedule and why he wasn’t registered, he said he didn’t know. The officer then ran his name to check for warrants and confirmed he had one for failure to identify giving false or fictitious information and burglary of vehicles.
After initially resisting, he was arrested on those warrants, according to the report.
500 block of East Hobson Lane — A woman reported someone broke into her van while she was working out at South Lakes Park Monday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched around 9:35 a.m. to a burglary of a vehicle call. The caller said she was working out with a group of people at the park and she found one of the windows of her Honda Odyssey shattered when she returned an hour later.
The report says the driver’s side door was open and her purse was taken. Her purse contained a wallet with multiple debit cards. According to the report, she was alerted of five $500 purchases on one of her cards at a local business for gift cards.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 415 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 35 people into the Denton County Jail.