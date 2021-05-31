A 24-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after he allegedly tried to walk out of a gas station with a six-pack of beer and gave police what he called an “inherited alias” instead of his real name, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at a gas station in the 600 block of Fort Worth Drive after an employee called police to report the man tried to walk out of the store with a six-pack of beer. Police talked to the man, who gave them a name they determined was false. When they asked him again for his real name, he told them the previous name was an “inherited alias,” the report states.
Officers determined the man’s real name and he was arrested on a charge of failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information, and a charge of theft under $100.
Other reports
900 block of Willowwood Street — Denton police are investigating a reported shooting after finding nine rifle shell casings, but no victims, near Willowwood Street on Sunday morning.
At about 3:24 a.m., according to a police report, a 911 caller reported hearing an engine revving, several gunshots and then a vehicle leaving the area. Officers arrived and searched the area but were unable to find who discharged the weapon. They did find nine rifle shell casings, and an investigation is ongoing.
Intersection of West University Drive and Fulton Street — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Sunday night after she was nearly struck by a vehicle while crossing University Drive without right of way and told police she had drunk more alcohol than usual, according to a police report.
At about 10:17 p.m., officers observed the woman crossing the street on foot from south to north, the report states, noting she was nearly struck by a vehicle. While speaking with the woman, officers observed she could not stand still, appeared sleepy and had difficulty keeping her eyes open. She allegedly admitted to taking Xanax earlier in the day and added she had been drinking, the report states.
The woman was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 304 service and officer-initiated calls and made 14 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, 17 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.