Multiple tipsters pointed police toward an alleged methamphetamine dealer in a wooded area early Tuesday afternoon.
Walking through the mud left from the previous night’s rain, officers found the 30-year-old man with his girlfriend near the intersection of South Loop 288 and Morse Street.
Allison Beckwith, spokeswoman for the police, said the man became nervous when officers told him several people had claimed he sold meth in the area. When asked if he had any meth on him at the moment, he allegedly told officers he couldn’t remember but, if he did, it wouldn’t be very much.
Officers separated the couple, and reported finding a clean baggie containing what appeared to be crystal methamphetamine where the couple had previously been standing. Officers noted the bag would be muddy and wet if it had been there for long.
During a search, police reported finding a digital scale in the 30-year-old’s left cargo pants pocket, a needle containing meth in his right pocket and two baggies in a jacket pocket, each of which contained 1 gram of meth.
Additionally, officers reported finding unused plastic bags, less than a gram of marijuana and $300.
He was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance for the roughly 5.5 grams of methamphetamine. Beckwith said he might be charged for possession of the marijuana later on.
His girlfriend was not charged at the time.
Other reports
2000 block of McCormick Street — Following a domestic assault call on the east side of town, officers drove and waited near the accused’s address.
According to police reports, officers saw the 19-year-old suspect turn onto a street without signaling. When the vehicle pulled over, officers said the passenger door opened and a male took off running.
Officers managed to catch up to the suspect on McCormick and read him his Miranda rights, which they say he waived.
Beckwith, reading from police reports, said the 19-year-old told officers he ran because he thought they would say some “goofy stuff” to him. He disagreed with accusations of domestic abuse but was arrested on a charge of evading arrest.
Beckwith said officers are still investigating the domestic assault allegations.
1700 and 1100 blocks of Palo Verde Drive — At least two packages were allegedly stolen from porches Tuesday.
Beckwith said officers have two suspects in mind, but the investigation is ongoing.
At least one victim told police Tuesday night he had security footage of the suspect.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 324 calls and made seven arrests.
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 992 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.