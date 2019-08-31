Police arrested a 36-year-old woman Friday evening on active warrants and drug-related charges in the 2200 block of South Loop 288, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the area on a shoplifting call after someone reported that a woman was removing tags from items.
When police spoke with the woman, she admitted to having multiple outstanding felony warrants, according to the report. The warrants were from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.
The report says she was arrested on those active warrants and that police enhanced the theft charges.
Before being taken to the city jail, police said she admitted to having a pipe with her, and she was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Other reports
900 block of Greenlee Street — Staff at a facility told police Friday that three juveniles made threats to harm them Thursday, according to a police report.
Police said the staff transported the juveniles to mental health facilities after the threats were found to be credible. An investigation is ongoing.
2800 block of West University Drive — Police arrested a 62-year-old man for criminal trespass near RaceTrac after being reported by the store manager, according to a police report.
The manager told police a man who had previously trespassed was on the property. When officers attempted to arrest the man, he physically resisted by trying to kick officers.
100 block of Avenue A — Interviews with witnesses led police to arrest a 23-year-old man on drug-related charges early Friday in the Fry Street area, according to a police report.
Police said an officer patrolling the area was approached by a man who handed over a clear plastic bag containing cocaine.
Officers were able to locate the suspect through interviews with witnesses and arrested him.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 187 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.