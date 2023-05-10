Denton PD
Buy Now

The front entrance of the Denton Police Department.

 DRC

After a collision Tuesday on Interstate 35E, police found packaged drugs in one of the vehicles and its 22-year-old driver was charged with manufacturing and delivering illicit substances, according to a police report.

At about 4:17 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a collision with injuries on northbound I-35E near Fort Worth Drive. The call notes state the collision involved a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Ram pickup.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags