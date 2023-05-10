After a collision Tuesday on Interstate 35E, police found packaged drugs in one of the vehicles and its 22-year-old driver was charged with manufacturing and delivering illicit substances, according to a police report.
At about 4:17 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a collision with injuries on northbound I-35E near Fort Worth Drive. The call notes state the collision involved a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Ram pickup.
When police arrived, they spoke with the occupants. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said there were no severe injuries reported.
While speaking with the driver of the Dodge Charger, police reported they smelled the odor of marijuana. The driver allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana 30 to 45 minutes before the crash. Police conducted standard field sobriety tests with the driver but determined he wasn’t intoxicated.
Police also spoke with a witness who alleged they saw the driver bury something behind a barrier on the side of the roadway. The driver allegedly denied this. The report states police located a bag near the barrier that contained marijuana and THC wax. Police again confirmed with the witness that they had seen the man place it there.
While conducting a search of the man's vehicle, the report states police located more marijuana and THC wax that was individually packaged. This led police to believe he was selling the substances, according to the report.
The report states there were 64 individual baggies of marijuana with an aggregate weight of 12.4 ounces, a separate container of marijuana weighing 25 grams, rubber containers of THC with an aggregate weight of 15.6 grams, and a separate container of THC wax weighing 9.5 grams.
Police arrested the man. As they searched him prior to transport, they reported they found small bills totaling about $800 in his pocket.
He was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2 or 2-A, between 4 and 400 grams, and possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds. There are no pending charges related to tampering with evidence at this time, Beckwith said Wednesday.
Other reports
Hammerstein Boulevard and Larson Lane — Police are investigating roughly $100,000 worth of damage done to two homes under construction Tuesday, according to a police report. This area has been the subject of several incidents recently.
At about 9 a.m., police were dispatched to the 4800 block of Hammerstein Boulevard for a criminal mischief call. The caller, an employee for a contracting company, said that between 9:30 p.m. Monday and 7 p.m. Tuesday, someone damaged two houses.
At the first home, there were multiple broken windows and fixtures. The vandals left the faucet running, which caused flooding inside the home. The damage is estimated to cost $50,000, according to the report.
Police also took a criminal mischief report for a nearby house in the 1500 block of Larson Lane. The damage occurred during the same time frame.
At this home, there were broken windows and fixtures and damage to the appliances. The damages to this house are also estimated to cost about $50,000.
The report states there are security cameras in the area that could have captured the incidents. Police are investigating the possibility that the incidents involved the same people.
This neighborhood was featured in the Denton Record-Chronicle’s May 5 blotter, when the construction manager reported three homes were vandalized and one was urinated in.
There was an estimated total of $35,000 in damages to the homes. An employee reported seeing a man inside one of the unfinished houses before they knew of the damages.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 411 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
