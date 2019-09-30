Denton police arrested a man Sunday morning on two outstanding warrants after he was cleared by firefighters, who responded to a possible overdose call, according to a police report.
A police spokeswoman said after the man was treated, officers arrested him and took him to the Denton City Jail on the warrants that came from unpaid traffic tickets, records show.
The initial 911 call to the 2200 block of Arrowhead Drive was from a relative who said they could not wake the 22-year-old man who was later arrested and another person, and the relative feared they had taken overdoses of an unspecified drug, the police report shows.
Other reports
3500 block of Hudsonwood Drive — A woman told Denton police Sunday morning that she was hit in the face by a man she didn’t know during a fight, which a 911 caller told dispatchers involved more than a dozen people, according to a police report.
100 block of Avenue A — A woman told police Sunday night that she believes she was drugged while at Dirty Dick’s Bar in the Fry Street area while she was out drinking Friday night into Saturday morning, according to a police report.
She told police she had gotten too intoxicated for what she described as a normal amount of alcohol that night, leading her to believe she was drugged, police said.
Fry and Oak streets — Police said a man told officers Sunday morning he and another man were arguing with each other “about a meth pipe” after it was reported that he hit the other man in the chest with a sheathed knife, according to a police report. Officers found neither a knife nor a meth pipe, and nobody was arrested or cited, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,905 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 543 service and officer-initiated calls and made 49 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 89 medical calls and 15 vehicle crashes.