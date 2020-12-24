A 41-year-old man accused of stealing lumber Wednesday from a construction site was told to be careful because there were cameras, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told the Denton Police Department around 2:28 a.m. that an alarm went off at the construction site in the 3500 block of North Bonnie Brae Street and when he checked security cameras, he saw a white pickup truck that wasn’t supposed to be there.
The report says police were dispatched and on the way to the construction site when they saw a white pickup pass them with what looked like construction materials loaded into the bed driving away from the site.
Officers followed and saw the truck driver fail to stay in a single lane at least twice, so they conducted a traffic stop near the southbound Interstate 35W entrance ramp just north of the Airport Road bridge, according to the report.
The driver allegedly told police he had permission to take the lumber but eventually admitted he went to the site to take the lumber. According to the report, he said he was told to be careful at the site because there are cameras at the property.
Police spoke with the caller who confirmed he didn’t know the suspect and no one had permission to take anything from the construction site. The report says the 40 pieces of lumber found in the truck had stickers that matched the pieces of lumber at the site. The lumber was worth about $1,000.
He was arrested and charged with theft of property, greater than or equal to $750 and less than $2,500.
Other reports
2700 block of East McKinney Street — Bottles of wine that were bought as gifts were reported stolen from a woman’s garage Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
A woman told police at least one unknown person entered the garage, which is detached from her home, and took property from inside the garage and from inside her vehicle between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The report says someone took her filled trash can from the garage, as well as a purse, iPad and four bottles of wine from inside the vehicle. She told police she intended to gift the wine to others.
The brand of wine wasn’t included in the report. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of Londonderry Lane — Police arrested a 24-year-old woman on a charge of criminal trespass when they saw her return to a business minutes after they gave her a warning Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
The report says a staffer at Denton Treatment Services and the suspect got into a dispute over a refill of medication. The woman wanted a refill but staff told her that they couldn’t fill that prescription and the woman then became irate, according to the report.
Staff called 911 and said she was trying to get into the business after they locked her out, alleging she was kicking and banging on the door. Police spoke with her and gave her a warning to leave, which she did, and then she allegedly walked back up to the door minutes later and spit on it.
She was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
1500 block of Centre Place Drive — Police are investigating possible fraudulent activity after an unnamed bank reported someone tried to withdraw money from an account that didn’t belong to them Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report says the bank contacted the customer who owned the account and confirmed they didn’t try to make a withdrawal. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.