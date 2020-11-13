A man reported Thursday evening that someone stole about $27,000 in construction equipment from his storage unit in the 3900 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a burglary call reported at RightSpace Storage on East McKinney Street. The caller told police someone broke into his storage unit sometime between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 6:15 p.m. Thursday, right before he returned to the unit.
The report says seven rigs, two saws, two air compressors and a nail gun were taken. The total value of the items missing came out to $27,290. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
500 block of South Elm Street — Police are investigating a robbery report after a man went to the Police Department to report that someone had assaulted him and stole more than $1,000 from him Thursday evening, according to a police report.
The report says officers were in the Police Department lobby when a man walked in to report a robbery on South Elm Street. He told officers he was in that area when an unknown man began punching him, took about $1,500 in cash from him and then left.
He had that amount of cash on him because he just got paid, according to the report. Police are checking for surveillance footage in the area.
1200 block of Hickory Creek Road — A 17-year-old boy reported a man assaulted him at an elementary school parking lot Thursday evening, according to a police report.
The boy told police he was driving down Montecito Drive to get home when another driver cut him off. The report says he followed the vehicle to McNair Elementary School’s parking lot nearby to confront the driver.
The caller reported his assailant struck him in the head with a closed fist five times and then immediately left. The report says police are investigating and trying to see if there’s security footage in the area that captured video of the assault.
3300 block of North Interstate 35 — A building owner wants to press charges after someone shattered a glass door in the back of the building, according to a police report.
Police responded to a burglary of a building call around 7:05 a.m. Thursday after someone who works in the building reported the damage. The report says police didn’t find anyone inside, and the building owner said there didn’t appear to be anything missing from the area the intruder gained entry into.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 380 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.