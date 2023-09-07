Denton police
A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after police received calls saying that he was firing a gun in a neighborhood while intoxicated, according to a police report.

At about 11:34 p.m., police were dispatched to the 8200 block of Canoe Ridge Lane on a shots-heard call. Multiple callers reported hearing numerous gunshots in the area.

