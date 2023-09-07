A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after police received calls saying that he was firing a gun in a neighborhood while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 11:34 p.m., police were dispatched to the 8200 block of Canoe Ridge Lane on a shots-heard call. Multiple callers reported hearing numerous gunshots in the area.
One of the callers was the man’s family member. She said he was outside their residence shooting a handgun and that he might be intoxicated.
When officers arrived, they established a perimeter. The man exited the back gate of the residence, and officers detained him. The report states that officers found a handgun on his hip and a pistol in the front pocket of his hooded shirt. Officers then cleared the home and backyard.
The man said that he’d been drinking White Claw seltzers and playing video games all day. He said he went into his backyard with his loaded firearm after he received a text. He said he climbed over the fence and that someone in a passing vehicle fired off rounds. So, he said, he began firing back.
The report states there was no evidence at the scene to support his account. There was no evidence of another person or vehicle being involved, according to the report. Rather, the report states, officers believe he recklessly fired off several rounds while intoxicated.
Officers placed him under arrest on suspicion of discharging a firearm in certain municipalities, deadly conduct discharge firearm and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Other reports
2400 block of Stockbridge Road — A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he was kicked out of his residence and allegedly “terrified” a stranger by blocking her car from leaving the apartment complex, according to a police report.
At about 3:45 a.m., police were dispatched to a disturbance at an apartment complex. The caller said her adult son was tearing up her residence.
There was no damage to the property when officers arrived, according to the report. Officers issued him a trespass notice effective until noon that day. When he left around 4:15 a.m., officers cleared the scene.
But about 30 minutes later, police were dispatched to another disturbance from the same complex.
The caller said a man, who matched the description of the 21-year-old, was pounding on doors and had kicked two vehicle doors. She said he charged at her vehicle and chased her as she drove away.
She said she heard yelling and banging as she and her sister got into her vehicle. When she tried to drive out of the complex, she said, the man stood in the middle of the roadway, blocking her from driving on the public road.
He was staring at her and started puffing himself up, she said, which terrified her. She put the vehicle in reverse and backed up.
When officers arrived, the report states, the man was still standing in the roadway. Whenever officers approached him, the report states, he would back away.
Officers told the man he was detained. But the report states that he started pulling away from officers and backing up. He allegedly kept walking away until they eventually detained him.
He was placed under arrest and transported to the city jail without incident. He was charged with disorderly conduct threatening a person in a public place, resisting arrest and obstructing a highway or passageway.
2300 block of Fort Worth Drive — Burglars cut a hole in the roof of a business but ultimately entered through the door to steal fake cash and a bow, according to a police report.
At about 8:13 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary that occurred earlier that morning. A manager said they came into work and saw the front door’s lock was cut, and there was a hole in the roof.
Two male burglars were seen on surveillance footage. The report states it appears the hole in the roof was an unsuccessful attempt to get inside the store. When that didn’t work, they instead cut the lock off the door.
The manager estimated it would cost about $500 to fix the hole in the roof.
They took a hunting bow worth $500 from inside an office. They also took several fake $2 bills of “movie money” from the counter, which had no monetary value.
The manager said they would like to press charges. Officers contacted a nearby church to search for more potential footage of the burglars.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 409 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
