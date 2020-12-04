About $20,000 worth of jewelry was reported stolen from Ehrhart’s Jewelers in Denton early Thursday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 3:10 a.m. following a burglar alarm. When they arrived at the shop in the 200 block of South Interstate 35E, they saw the front glass door of the business was shattered.
The report says officers found one glass case was broken after they checked the building. An unknown intruder threw a rock at the glass door to gain entry between 3:01 and 3:13 a.m., according to the report. Men’s and women’s wedding bands made of different types of gold were reported stolen. The cost to fix the glass door was estimated at $500.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing. Police are reviewing security footage.
Other reports
200 block of East Oak Street — Staff at a law office found five obscene phrases written in pink and green ink on the building’s fence and sign Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The report says staff at the Law Office of David S. Bouschor II aren’t pressing charges for the graffiti and damage, which was estimated to be $300. The five phrases found on the building’s sign and wooden fence read: “Kill you,” “F--k God,” “F--k God’s holy ghost,” “F--k God’s holy spirit” and “I love to murder” twice.
300 block of South Woodrow Lane — A 53-year-old woman who was criminally trespassed from city property was arrested after she allegedly refused to leave, according to a police report.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the city Parks and Recreation Department has signs posted in the area alerting people they shouldn’t camp in the area. When police patrolled the area Thursday morning, they saw several tents lining the side of the Monsignor King Outreach Center, which is on city land, department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
According to the report, they told several people experiencing homelessness in the area about the signs, but one woman allegedly insisted she was allowed to be there. Police told her they would give her two days to pack her belongings and leave, but they later found out she had already been trespassed from the property.
Officers returned and arrested the woman, who allegedly resisted and swore at officers. She was charged with criminal trespass and resisting arrest.
100 block of Maple Street — A robber took off with an unspecified amount of money from a Family Dollar on Thursday morning, according to a police report.
The 911 caller told police a man walked in and told her to open the safe. The report says she did so, and the robber stuffed the money in his pants before leaving the store on foot.
The woman reported he told her he wouldn’t hurt her if she did what he asked. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.