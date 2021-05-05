A caller reported $1,000 in cash stolen from Affordable Self Storage on Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a burglary after being dispatched around 10:07 a.m. Tuesday to the 1200 block of Teasley Lane.
A caller arrived Tuesday morning and found the main door unlocked, but didn’t know if it was left unlocked overnight. The report says she discovered $1,000 in cash missing from the main office of the storage facility.
According to the report, the office does have working security cameras, but police don’t know yet if anyone was caught on camera inside the building. Only the main office was reported broken into.
An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 911 caller told police someone obtained intimate videos of herself and sent them to her family, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to speak with a caller Tuesday about the incident. She told officers she didn’t give anyone permission to send these videos. The report says the officer’s investigation is looking into where the videos came from and how the sender obtained the material.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
900 block of Eagle Drive — A man discovered Tuesday someone cut the catalytic converter out of his car after he took it to a mechanic, according to a police report.
The report says he parked his car on Bernard Street outside of an unnamed apartment complex and the next morning he discovered it was making “a bunch of noise.”
According to the report, he took his car to a mechanic, who found someone had removed the car’s catalytic converter. The caller reported he was given an estimate in damages of $1,150. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Highland Park and Willowwood Street — Police determined two middle school students fought at a bus stop Tuesday morning, but no criminal charges are being filed, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. to a fight call. The boys aren’t facing any criminal charges. The report says the incident will be handled by their school, which was not named.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 411 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 23 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.