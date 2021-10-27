A 31-year-old man allegedly peddled away from police on his bike Tuesday because he thought he had a warrant out for his arrest and might be in possession of marijuana, according to a police report.
Around 2:29 a.m., officers with the Denton Police Department saw someone riding a bicycle without any rear lights in the 1500 block of Bernard Street. Officers got behind the bicyclist and turned on their patrol car’s emergency lights to stop him, but he then looked back and started to peddle faster.
The report says he continued to bike away from police, who then turned on their car’s sirens, down Eagle Drive, IOOF Street and eventually into a backyard in the 800 block of West Highland Street.
At this point, a police officer got out of the car and chased the bicyclist until they heard a loud crash. The bicyclist crashed into a large briar patch, a thicket of thorny plants, and was stuck, according to the report.
The officer cut him out of the patch and offered to get the man medical attention, but he refused. Asked why he ran, he allegedly told the officer he fled because he thought he had warrants out for his arrest and he thought he had marijuana on him.
The suspect did have a warrant for his arrest for a Class C misdemeanor. The report didn’t say whether he did have marijuana with him, but he wasn’t charged for marijuana. He was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention.
Other reports
1600 block of Village East Drive — Several residents at Village East Apartments saw an unknown man trying to break into two apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
An apartment staffer reported the incident to police. Officers spoke to several residents and learned one man broke into an apartment through a window and entered the home. The report says it appeared he rummaged through the living room while occupants were sleeping, but nothing was taken.
Residents also said they saw him trying to kick the door down to a different unit. A report was taken and the incidents are being investigated.
2000 block of Teasley Lane — A woman reported her boyfriend strangled her and broke her phone Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
Officers went to her home, but he was gone by the time they arrived. Police saw she had an abrasion but she added that he didn’t impede her breath or blood circulation when he attempted to strangle her, the report says.
She told police he also grabbed her phone during an argument and threw it on the ground, causing the screen of her iPhone to break.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 349 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.