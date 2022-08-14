Blotter
DRC

A bar shut down Saturday after a man who was kicked out threatened to come back and shoot at the building, according to a police report.

At about 9:02 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported terroristic threat in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street. The caller said a guest at the bar was kicked out and threatened the establishment. Police spoke with the manager, who said a man had to be removed because he became belligerent and combative.

