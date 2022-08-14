A bar shut down Saturday after a man who was kicked out threatened to come back and shoot at the building, according to a police report.
At about 9:02 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported terroristic threat in the 400 block of East Sycamore Street. The caller said a guest at the bar was kicked out and threatened the establishment. Police spoke with the manager, who said a man had to be removed because he became belligerent and combative.
Immediately after he was removed, another employee received a threatening call from someone who allegedly said they would come back and shoot at the building.
Management shut down the bar out of concern for safety. About 100 guests left the bar, causing an estimated loss of income of about $2,000, according to the report.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Other reports
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A man told police Saturday a woman purposefully hit him with her vehicle and later swung a baseball bat around his family member, according to a police report.
At about 9:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Bradshaw Street. The caller said a woman he didn’t know had hit him with her vehicle a few days prior, and she was now causing a disturbance with a baseball bat.
The man said on Wednesday or Thursday, he was walking through a parking lot near the 1500 block of East McKinney Street when a vehicle came speeding toward him. He said the woman struck him with her vehicle, knocking him to the ground.
The report states he sustained a minor knee injury and still felt pain from the incident. He said he wanted to press charges because he thinks she struck him on purpose.
On Saturday, the same woman parked her vehicle in the same area where she allegedly struck the man. His family member went up to the woman to speak with her. But she allegedly swung a bat around from a distance before she left.
Police are still investigating the incident.
2100 block of South Loop 288 — A man told police he was stabbed from behind by an unseen person as he went to cross a pedestrian bridge Saturday, according to a police report.
At about 1:06 p.m., police were dispatched to a reported stabbing. When police arrived, they attempted to interview the victim but couldn’t gather much detail, according to the report.
He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and gave a further explanation of events. The man said he was walking up the stairs to a pedestrian bridge near the 1500 block of South Loop 288 when suddenly he was attacked from behind.
The report states he didn’t see who it was or exactly how they attacked him. He said he didn’t know if he was stabbed or what he was attacked with, but thought her might have been stabbed because of how his wounds looked.
The man had several superficial wounds and a deep cut on his forearm, according to the report. He said that before the attack, he saw two men walking nearby, but none of them exchanged any words.
Police went to the area of the alleged assault but were unable to locate a crime scene, according to the report. The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 357 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.