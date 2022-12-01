A 25-year-old patient at a behavioral health facility was arrested Wednesday on warrants alleging he punched, kicked and stole from staff members and threatened to assault officers as well, according to a police report.
On Friday, Denton police responded to a disturbance at University Behavioral Health at Denton. A patient had allegedly assaulted a staff member.
When police arrived, the report states the patient admitted to punching the staff member and said he would punch the officers too.
Before police were at the scene, he allegedly punched the staff member, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head. He then allegedly punched another staff member. As the first woman tried to get up, he allegedly kicked her in the face and took her keys from her, according to the report.
The patient allegedly continued making threats to assault officers when they arrived, as well. He allegedly began walking toward officers with his fists balled up and refused to comply.
Police deployed presidia gel, a form of pepper spray that dissipates quickly so that is doesn’t contaminate the air. UBH Denton staff helped police secure the patient.
Once he was secured, police reviewed security surveillance footage of the incident that the report states confirmed he assaulted employees and took one's keys.
The woman confirmed she wanted to prosecute for aggravated robbery. Police applied for at-large affidavits for aggravated robbery, as well as obstruction or retaliation for the allegedly threats he made against officers.
At about 3:19 p.m. Wednesday, UBH Denton notified police that the patient was being released. Upon his release, he was arrested without incident on the warrants. He is being held in the Denton County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Obstruction or retaliation is a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 364 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.