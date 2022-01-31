A 24-year-old man allegedly punched a bar employee early Sunday after the employee tried to escort him out, according to a police report.
The bar patron was allegedly falling asleep inside of Public House in the 100 block of Avenue A, and employees tried to get him out. The report says the man's friends tried to stop the employees, and they also were removed.
Police patrolling the bar area reported seeing what looked to be a fight going on and detained the man after seeing him punch an employee.
According to the report, the man's speech was slurred, and his breath smelled strongly of alcohol. The employee had a laceration on his nose, which was also bleeding, and wanted to press charges. The man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury and public intoxication.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 40-year-old man turned himself in Sunday on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
According to an initial report, the man allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy he knew. It was first reported on Dec. 30.
Country Club Road and Fort Worth Drive — Officers are looking into a particular vehicle and driver after a 911 caller said a man ran him off the road and brandished a gun, according to a police report.
There’s no mention in the report of any road rage incident or background between the two drivers. The caller reported being run off the road by a silver vehicle and that the driver also got out and pointed a gun at him.
The caller also had a dashboard camera, so there’s footage of the incident. An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Roberts Street — A man came home Sunday afternoon and found his house near Texas Woman’s University broken into and vandalized, according to a police report.
A 911 caller reported the burglary to the Denton Police Department after arriving home around 1:32 p.m. Sunday. The front door to his house in the 700 block of Roberts Street was open, and the door jam was broken, the report says.
He told police he saw that a glass framed picture was broken and that there were several small holes in the walls throughout the house. A PVC pipe to the water heater was also broken, and water was leaking.
It’s unclear if the resident knew of any potential suspects. The report says police spoke with neighbors, and there may be security footage that captured the burglary. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 277 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 27 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.