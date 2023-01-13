Denton police vehicle
A 36-year-old man who was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking windows at one home in search of his dog is also under investigation for stealing an Australian shepherd from another home nearby, according to a police report. The dog is still missing.

At about 4:19 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a burglary-in-progress call in the 400 block of Water Oak Street. The caller said a man she didn’t know was breaking windows and yelling. She said he was last seen walking down Joshua Street.

