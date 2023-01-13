A 36-year-old man who was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking windows at one home in search of his dog is also under investigation for stealing an Australian shepherd from another home nearby, according to a police report. The dog is still missing.
At about 4:19 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a burglary-in-progress call in the 400 block of Water Oak Street. The caller said a man she didn’t know was breaking windows and yelling. She said he was last seen walking down Joshua Street.
When officers arrived, the report states, they located a man on Joshua Street whose arm was cut and bleeding.
Other officers went to speak with the caller and found two damaged vehicles outside the home. Both had shattered windshields, and one had a shattered front passenger window.
The woman said she was inside her house when the man began banging on her front door and yelling. She told police she didn’t answer, but he kept banging on the door.
She said he moved to the side of the house and banged on the windows. Then, she said, he entered the backyard and banged on the back door as well.
Scared he was going to break in, she went into another room to call police. The report states he started banging on another window until it shattered and damaged the shutters. After that, he allegedly shattered the windows of the vehicles.
The man told police he was looking for his dog and was worried about his brother. He said he went to that house because he believed his brother had been kidnapped and was inside the home. The report states neither his brother nor dog were at the residence.
He allegedly admitted to damaging the house and vehicles. The total estimated value to repair the windows and shutters as well as the vehicles was $3,100.
Police placed the man under arrest and transported him to the city jail. There he was charged with criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony punishable by 180 days to two years in jail and a fine of up to $10,000.
Later, at about 6:53 p.m., police were dispatched to a call about a home burglary in the 200 block of Joshua Street, which is adjacent to Water Oak Street. The caller said the entire back door had been knocked down, and her dog was missing.
When police arrived, they did a sweep of the house and verified no one else was inside.
She told police everything was normal when she left the house that morning. But when she got home around 6:50 p.m., she noticed her dog was gone, saw the damage to the door and saw that a lamp was knocked over. Nothing else was taken from the home.
Police spoke with at least one person in the neighborhood who said they saw the person who broke into the home. Due to witness accounts and the proximity of the two incidents, police are investigating the same 36-year-old man in connection with this burglary.
The report states the missing dog is a black and white merle Australian shepherd that weighs about 50 pounds. The report does not state the dog’s name.
Burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $10,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
