Denton police vehicle
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 36-year-old man who was arrested Thursday for allegedly breaking windows at one home in search of his dog is also under investigation for stealing an Australian shepherd from another home nearby, according to a police report.

Violet

Violet's family provided the Denton Record-Chronicle these photos of her taken shortly after she was found and returned to them Friday evening.

1 of 2

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you