A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting his wife Saturday and Sunday was perched in a tree early Sunday before police arrested him, according to a police report.
The suspect wasn't at the home in the 400 block of Benjamin Street when Denton Police Department officers arrived shortly after 1:52 a.m. Sunday. A 911 caller reported her brother-in-law assaulted his wife.
The report says she saw him pull on her hair and the victim reported her husband punched and slapped her in the face multiple times before they got home. She alleged he was intoxicated and angry about some relationship issues they’d been experiencing.
He allegedly punched her, slapped her and pulled her hair while they were on the way home, then pulled her hair again once they were home. According to the report, other people witnessed the incident at the home.
Police saw she had a cut on her ear and cheek as well as a bruise on her face. She reported feeling pain.
Before they left, officers checked the area again and didn’t find him. About two minutes later, Denton dispatchers got a call that the suspect was back at the residence. Officers found him in a tree and detained him in handcuffs once he climbed down. He was arrested and taken to the city jail.
At the jail, he allegedly admitted to pulling his wife’s hair but didn’t admit to anything further. The victim also said on Saturday her husband had squeezed her neck and slapped her. He was charged with continuous violence against the family.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man who allegedly gave police a false last name also gave them two different ages, according to a police report.
A truck driver saw two people who might be trying to break into cars in the area and told officers around 4:32 a.m. Officers located the two men the trucker described and found one was in possession of methamphetamine, the report said. He was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, under 1 gram.
The other man, 38, told police at The Arch of Denton Apartments he didn’t have any identification on him. The report says he gave police his name, but officers couldn’t positively identify him with the last name he gave.
According to the report, he confirmed multiple times the last name he gave them was the correct spelling. When asked for his date of birth and age, he allegedly claimed he was 29 years old, then paused and said 39 years old.
The suspect gave a different spelling for his last name before finally giving them his real last name. Police then determined he was wanted for parole violation in Kansas City, Missouri. He was arrested and charged with failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
3900 block of East McKinney Street — Police arrested a 53-year-old man at Mayhill Mart who was allegedly yelling and swearing at customers on Sunday, according to a police report.
The man also had an active criminal trespass notice from the business. The report says it was issued in April 2019 and didn’t have an expiration date on it.
When police arrived, they saw him yelling and swearing at people outside the business. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 339 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 30 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.