Blotter
DRC

A 22-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglarizing 19 storage units at a Public Storage off Interstate 35 with two men in September, according to a police report.

Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said there was not an arrest report available as of early Friday afternoon, and it was not clear what agency arrested the woman as she was likely arrested on a warrant. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office list of current inmates states the arresting agency is the Denton Police Department.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you