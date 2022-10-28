A 22-year-old woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of burglarizing 19 storage units at a Public Storage off Interstate 35 with two men in September, according to a police report.
Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said there was not an arrest report available as of early Friday afternoon, and it was not clear what agency arrested the woman as she was likely arrested on a warrant. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office list of current inmates states the arresting agency is the Denton Police Department.
Denton County jail records indicated the woman was charged with burglary of a building and theft of firearm issued by the Denton Police Department, as well as unauthorized use of a vehicle and theft of firearm issued by the Highland Village Police Department.
At about 12:44 p.m. Sept. 28, police were dispatched to Public Storage in the 3300 block of Interstate 35 regarding a burglary. The business said 19 storage units had been burglarized sometime between 8 p.m. on the 27th and 7 a.m. on the 28th.
When police arrived on Sept. 28, the report states they found the gate had been tampered with. Surveillance footage allegedly captured the woman with two male suspects.
Denton Police Department media reports indicate that Public Storage has been burglarized numerous times in the past year. The gate to the property had previously been broken, but the report states it had been repaired and was secure at the time the units were burglarized.
The woman is being held in lieu of $7,500 for each charge. She has previously been arrested on suspicion of burglary of a building, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance penalty group 1, driving while intoxicated and forgery financial instrument.
Other reports
7400 block of Fort Worth Drive — A woman reported Thursday that another police department suspected her trailer had been stolen and someone had purchased it and tried to register it, believing it was a legitimate sale, according to a police report.
At about 3:21 p.m., a woman called to say she was notified by Southlake police that they believed her trailer had been stolen.
She contacted a Denton storage facility where her trailer should have been stored. She said the storage facility reported it had last been seen on Oct. 7 and was no longer there as of Oct. 19.
Gainesville police contacted the person who purchased the trailer. They said they purchased it for $2,800 and thought it was a legitimate sale, so they attempted to register it.
The report states the trailer was located, though its license plate was stolen, and another agency would assist the woman in getting it back. Another agency will also assist the person who purchased the trailer if they want to press charges, Beckwith said.
Denton police are still investigating the theft aspect of the incident, as the offense occurred in Denton.
500 Blake Lane — A man reported Thursday that he returned to his storage unit to find more than $30,000 worth of his property was missing, according to a police report.
At about 10:55 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary call. The caller said he had last been at the unit on Sept. 11 and returned Thursday to see items were missing.
He said he was unsure how someone got in because he didn’t see obvious damage to the unit. But he reported that multiple televisions, assorted furniture, including a bed, home decor items and expensive jewelry were stolen.
Beckwith said the report did not include an exact total cost for the stolen items, but that they were worth more than $30,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 351 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.