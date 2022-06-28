An intoxicated 47-year-old woman who yelled a racial slur and threw nuts at a man was arrested Monday, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At about 8:37 p.m., police were dispatched to the Holiday Inn in the 3200 block of South Interstate 35E regarding a disturbance. Hotel management said they wanted the woman to leave because she was harassing guests.
Police arrived and found the woman barefoot and seeming to be extremely intoxicated, according to the report. Her speech was slow and slurred and she had to use her hands for balance because she could not sit up straight, the report states.
The woman called a nearby man a racial slur and began throwing nuts at him, according to the report. She allegedly refused to answer any questions about her living situation or her ability to get to a safe place for the night.
Police placed her under arrest on a charge of public intoxication. But the report states she refused to stand on her feet and intentionally threw her body weight toward the ground.
As police tried to get her into the vehicle, she pushed against them and kicked an officer in her leg and stomach, according to the report.
She was charged with public intoxication, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest, search or transport.
Other reports
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 32-year-old woman was driving a wanted person’s vehicle Monday, then ran away from officers to a Whataburger when she saw them near the vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 3:45 a.m., police observed a vehicle at a Valero gas station that they knew was owned by a person with a warrant. Police had been trying to make contact with the person for several days, according to the report.
Police approached the vehicle, which was parked near the gas pumps. They did not find the wanted person inside, but an empty driver’s seat and a man in the passenger’s seat.
The vehicle smelled like marijuana and when police spoke to the passenger, he admitted to smoking, according to the report.
The passenger also said he had a pipe in his pocket and showed it to the police. The pipe was consistent with meth use, according to the report. The report also states there was a straw in the vehicle that was consistent with powdered cocaine use.
As police were speaking with the passenger, a woman walked out of the gas station. She was the driver of the vehicle, but not the wanted person, according to the report.
When she saw officers near the vehicle, she took off running toward a nearby Whataburger restaurant, according to the report.
Police shouted at her to stop, but according to the report, she looked back at them and continue to run into the Whataburger. Inside, she sat down at a booth.
Police caught up with her and told her to stand up so they could detain her. She allegedly refused to cooperate. She physically resisted turning around and having the handcuffs put on her, according to the report.
Once in handcuffs, police escorted her out of the restaurant and said she was under arrest for evading. The report states she continued to resist as they escorted her to the patrol vehicle.
Police said if she did not stop resisting they would charge her with that as well. But she continued to drop her body weight to the ground to obstruct police from transporting her, according to the report.
As police transported her to the vehicle, a set of keys fell from under her shirt. The keys matched the wanted person’s vehicle and were logged into evidence, the report states.
She was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest, search or transport. The passenger of the vehicle was not arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia, possibly due to his cooperation, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A man who spent $800 on divorce paperwork received fraudulent documents Monday, according to a police report.
At about 2:02 p.m., police were dispatched regarding a fraud call. A woman, calling on behalf of the victim, said the man received fraudulent divorce documents. Police spoke with the man who said he paid a divorce company $800 for the paperwork.
The report does not specify the woman and man’s relationship to one another, Beckwith said.
Police contacted the Denton County Courts Building and confirmed the documents were fraudulent, according to the report.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 297 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.