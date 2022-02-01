A 37-year-old woman who allegedly stole more than $500 in merchandise from WinCo Foods Monday dropped some of the items while she ran to a getaway car, according to a police report.
An employee at the store in the 2600 block of West University Drive reported the theft to the Denton Police Department and told them “they’re driving like hell.” They told officers the woman had a cart full of items and claimed she paid for everything, but didn’t have a receipt.
When police stopped her car at the business next door and asked about the stolen goods, she allegedly accused the manager of being prejudiced toward her. The woman is Black, according to police records.
The report says security footage at the store showed her pushing a shopping cart overflowing with merchandise, including Modelo beers, toward the door without attempting to pay. She then allegedly grabbed several things when confronted, ran out and threw them into the bed of the truck.
She allegedly confessed to taking the merchandise without paying and trying to get away with it when police saw the Modelo beers in the truck. She was arrested and charged with theft of property between $100 and $750.
Other reports2400 block of South Interstate 35E — An allegedly intoxicated driver said she was on her way to Garland from WinStar World Casino and Resort, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told dispatchers around 2:45 a.m. that a car was halfway over a curb and halfway in the road along I-35E. The report says police spoke with the woman in the brown Lincoln and noticed signs that she could be intoxicated.
She allegedly refused to get out of the car multiple times and police had to get her out physically. The report says she also refused to do any standard field sobriety tests and didn’t consent to a blood draw. Officers did get a warrant for a blood specimen.
She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container, resisting arrest, search or transport and possession of drug paraphernalia. The DWI charge was enhanced to a DWI 2nd because she had one previous conviction.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman experiencing homelessness told police a man punched her in the stomach, according to a police report.
She told police the man, who is also experiencing homelessness, punched her within the last week and it caused bruising on her stomach. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, 32 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.