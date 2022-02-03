A Walmart shoplifter had only Pokémon cards that he allegedly tried to steal Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to Walmart on University Drive to a shoplifting call around 5:15 p.m. The theft came out to about $140 in Pokémon cards.
Loss prevention staff at the store had a 30-year-old man detained in their office. He allegedly stole “a bunch” of Pokémon cards by moving the cards around the self-checkout but never actually scanning the bar code.
Other reports
4100 block of Interstate 35 — A 30-year-old man repeatedly told police that he messed up when they got a 911 call about a domestic disturbance Wednesday night, according to a police report.
When police arrived and knocked, a woman immediately answered the door and came out. The report says it appeared she had blood on her chin and the man with her immediately began crying and saying he messed up.
The woman told the police that the man was her boyfriend. It’s not clear what happened beforehand, but at one point he allegedly grabbed her by the neck and strangled her, according to the report. She had bruising along her neck.
The only thing the man allegedly said while talking to officers is that he messed up. He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member, impeding breath or circulation.
1500 block of Centre Place Drive — An employee at Hampton Inn and Suites noticed two cars were damaged in the parking lot early Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded around 4:25 a.m. to a call about burglaries of vehicles. They were able to talk to one vehicle owner, who estimated their broken window would cost $200 to fix or replace.
An investigation is ongoing.
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A man who parked his car in a parking lot reported it stolen Wednesday, according to a police report.
The $5,000 Cadillac was parked there from Jan. 22-27. It’s unclear if there’s any security footage that captured the theft. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 320 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 16 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.
