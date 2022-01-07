Two alleged street racers were arrested Thursday night after Denton police saw them driving around 75 mph on North Loop 288, according to a police report.
Around 9:10 p.m., officers with the Denton Police Department were patrolling around the 800 block of North Loop 288 when they saw two drivers, side by side in separate lanes, going at least 75 mph on a 50-mph street.
The report says there was a third driver behind the two of them, flashing their car lights as if to warn the two alleged racers to the presence of police.
Officers stopped the two racers. Both were 19-years-old and their cars were a gray 2012 Ford F-150 and a red 2007 Honda Civic.
According to the report, both admitted they were racing and that they intentionally met up somewhere else to race. They allegedly said they’ve raced before but were never caught.
The report says one admitted to driving over 120 mph and the other admitted to driving 90 mph.
Both were arrested and charged with racing on the highway.
Other reports
3700 block of East McKinney Street — Someone was caught on a security camera stealing $500 from Domino’s Pizza early Thursday, according to a police report.
The burglary happened around 2:51 a.m. and staff confirmed around 10 a.m. that $500 was taken. The burglary was caught on a security camera and police are investigating.
2300 block of Interstate 35W — Police found and arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday who allegedly punched his girlfriend multiple times as they were driving on the highway and after she jumped out of the car, according to a police report.
The assault happened Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. A woman told police her boyfriend picked her up from work and punched her as soon as she got into the car. He’s accused of continuing to punch her as she tried to escape the car on the highway, eventually getting one foot out.
The report says she jumped out at one point and he stopped the car to follow her, tackling her into the grass and punching her. The suspect allegedly saw a witness running to help and ran back to his car. Officers saw the woman had swelling on her face and dirt on a large part of her body, according to the report.
He was found Thursday and arrested on a warrant issued for assault causes bodily injury family member with a deadly weapon. A Denton police spokesperson said a vehicle is considered a deadly weapon and may be the weapon in this arrest because the suspect is accused of continuing to drive and punch the woman as she tried to escape.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 356 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, 25 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.