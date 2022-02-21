A 44-year-old man accused of peeping into homes and masturbating in the Southridge area was arrested Monday morning, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department posted about the arrest on social media because “these incidents caused concern for residents in this area.” A Denton police spokesperson said three different 911 callers spoke to police Sunday and Monday about someone prowling and peeking into their homes both mornings.
A caller in the 2000 block of Woodbrook Street reported incidents around 7:56 a.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday. On Monday, she told officers this same man was looking at her through her window earlier on Sunday and had been masturbating.
A resident in the 1500 block of Lynhurst Lane, about a mile away, around 8:19 a.m. said she saw a man at her window two hours earlier.
The last caller at around 3:40 a.m. Monday reported that a man was looking through her window in the 600 block of Tennyson Trail, which is about half a mile away from the Woodbrook caller.
Police were dispatched each time and found the suspect around 4:19 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Ridgecrest Circle.
According to the report, he claimed he was walking from a friend’s house. When told he matched the description given by 911 callers, he allegedly told police that he may have crossed properties while walking around the neighborhood.
He allegedly said he pulled his penis out because he was peeing in the bushes.
Because he matched the callers’ description, was still in the neighborhood where the calls came from and he admitted to being on people’s property, he was arrested and charged with one count of disorderly conduct, window peeping.
By Monday afternoon, he’d also been charged with indecent exposure. Detectives are also looking into other reports to see if other charges are applicable.
Other reports
100 block of South Loop 288 — A shooting victim went to a hospital early Sunday after another man attempted to rob him, according to a police report.
Police met with the victim around 3:05 a.m. He told police he was walking along McKinney Street near South Loop 288 when a driver pulled up to him and told him to hand over his money and wallet.
The report says they got into a physical fight and the assailant then pulled out a gun, firing it and striking the victim’s hand. The victim alleged the bullet went through his hand and hit his foot, and police noted he had injuries on his hand and foot, although they weren’t life-threatening.
After firing the gun, the assailant took off. The report says police went to the site of the shooting and didn’t find anyone who witnessed it or other evidence of a shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A driver parked in the fire lane at Walmart on Sunday morning told an employee he was allowed to park there because he was an undercover Denton police officer, according to a police report.
An employee first approached the driver because he was parked in the fire lane, which is only meant for emergency vehicles. When asked for his badge, the self-proclaimed undercover cop said he didn’t have one and then left.
The incident is under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 317 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 21 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.